Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn was rated 57% in good-to-excellent condition and soybeans were rated 53% in good-to-excellent condition, as of Sunday, July 7, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

In a state by state breakdown Nebraska had the third best corn in the nation at 76% good to excellent. Colorado had the best corn in the nation at 85% good to excellent.

For soybeans Nebraska looks to have the best beans in the nation with a rating of 73% good to excellent. Kentucky close behind at 72% good to excellent. South Dakota on the other hand is struggling registering just 28% of it’s soybean crop at good to excellent.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Emerged 98 94 100 100 Corn Silking 8 NA 34 22 Soybeans Planted 96 92 100 99 Soybeans Emerged 90 83 100 98 Soybeans Blooming 10 NA 44 32 Winter Wheat Harvested 47 30 61 61 Spring Wheat Headed 56 25 78 73 Cotton Squaring 47 37 57 54 Cotton Setting Bolls 13 7 20 16 Sorghum Planted 97 94 100 99 Sorghum Headed 22 20 25 26 Sorghum Coloring 13 NA 16 16 Barley Headed 55 31 74 75 Oats Headed 74 58 90 90 Rice Headed 16 10 20 22

**

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 9 31 47 10 3 9 32 47 9 2 5 18 54 21 Soybeans 3 9 35 46 7 2 9 35 47 7 2 5 22 55 16 Winter Wheat 3 7 26 47 17 3 7 27 48 15 15 19 29 28 9 Spring Wheat – 3 19 70 8 1 3 21 67 8 1 3 16 66 14 Cotton 2 17 27 47 7 5 13 30 45 7 8 19 32 34 7 Sorghum 1 2 24 61 12 – 2 25 63 10 4 11 34 46 5 Barley 1 4 22 63 10 1 4 23 64 8 1 2 12 68 17 Oats 2 5 28 56 9 2 5 28 56 9 3 3 21 60 13 Rice 1 6 27 49 17 1 4 27 54 14 1 5 22 59 13

**