Futures One Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

Listen to the report here: http://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/6-18-usda-crop-progress-report-4434.html

OMAHA (DTN) — The percentage of the U.S. corn crop rated in good-to-excellent condition improved slightly last week and is currently the highest in at least 20 years, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

NASS estimated that 78% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, June 17, up 1 percentage point from 77% the previous week.

“That’s the highest rating for corn for this time of year in at least two decades,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “The only notable problems were in Texas, where 23% of corn was rated either poor or very poor, and Missouri, where 15% of corn was rated poor to very poor.”

Meanwhile, soybean condition slipped slightly from 74% the previous week to 73% last week.

“That’s still a sign of good early conditions in most states, except Missouri, where 19% of soybeans were rated poor to very poor,” Hultman said.

Soybean planting was nearly complete by the end of last week with 97% of the crop planted as of Sunday, ahead of the average pace of 91%. Ninety percent of soybeans were emerged, ahead of the five-year average of 81%.

NASS reported that 27% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 19%. Harvest in Arkansas was 90% complete, followed by Oklahoma at 73% and Texas at 65%.

Spring wheat was 97% emerged, near 98% last year but ahead of the average pace of 95%. Spring wheat headed was 9%, behind 14% last year and also behind the five-year average of 12%.

“USDA’s good-to-excellent rating for spring wheat jumped up, from 70% a week ago, to 78% as of June 17,” Hultman said. “The new rating is the highest for spring wheat since 2010.”

Cotton was 96% planted as of Sunday, compared to 90% last week, 94% last year and 94% on average. Cotton squaring was 22%, ahead of the average pace of 17%.

Sorghum was 89% planted as of Sunday, compared to 80% last week, 84% last year and a five-year average of 82%. Sorghum headed was 18%, near the average of 17%.

Barley was 96% emerged as of Sunday, near the average of 95%, and headed was 8%, behind the average of 15%. Oats headed was 52%, near the average of 54%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Emerged 98 94 97 97 Soybeans Planted 97 93 95 91 Soybeans Emerged 90 83 87 81 Cotton Planted 96 90 94 94 Cotton Squaring 22 15 21 17 Sorghum Planted 89 80 84 82 Sorghum Headed 18 16 17 17 Spring Wheat Emerged 97 94 98 95 Spring Wheat Headed 9 NA 14 12 Winter Wheat Headed 95 91 96 95 Winter Wheat Harvested 27 14 26 19 Rice Headed 3 NA 4 4 Barley Emerged 96 92 96 95 Barley Headed 8 NA 9 15 Oats Headed 52 39 58 54

