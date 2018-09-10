Futures One Crop Progress Report *DELAYED to 9/11*

The USDA and NASS have announced that the weekly crop conditions and progress ratings will be delayed until Tuesday September 11 at 12 PM E.T. The Rural Radio Network will continue to monitor for additional updates. The USDA and NASS have cited technical difficulties as the reason for the report being delayed.

The Rural Radio Network will share the full report tomorrow. You can also visit the link below for the full report when it is released.

Link to the report: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/MannUsda/viewDocumentInfo.do?documentID=1048