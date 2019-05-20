Futures One Crop Progress Report: Farmers Take Advantage of Short Break in Rains, But Corn Planting Only 49% Complete Nationwide *AUDIO*

Farmers across the country took advantage of the short period of drier weather last week to make up for lost time in getting seed in the ground. But, as of Sunday, May 19, only about the half of the nation’s corn crop and less than a quarter of the soybean crop was planted, according to USDA NASS’ weekly Crop Progress report on Monday.

An estimated 49% of U.S. corn was planted as of Sunday, a jump of 19 percentage points from 30% the previous week, but still well behind 78% at the same time last year and 31 percentage points behind the five-year average of 80%. That was a slight improvement from last week’s report when corn planting was 36 percentage points behind the average pace.

Corn emergence continued to be sluggish with an estimated 19% of the crop emerged as of Sunday, behind 47% last year and 30 percentage points behind the five-year average of 49%. In last week’s report, emergence was 19 percentage points behind the average.

Soybean planting progress fell further behind its average pace. As of Sunday, an estimated 19% of the crop was planted, up 10 percentage points from the previous week, behind last year’s 53% and 28 percentage points behind the five-year average of 47%. In last week’s report, soybean planting was 20 percentage points behind average.

Meanwhile, spring wheat growers continued to close the gap between 2019 planting progress and the five-year average. NASS estimated that 70% of spring wheat was planted as of Sunday, 10 percentage points behind the five-year average of 80%. That was closer to the average pace than the previous week when planting was 22 percentage points behind normal.

Spring wheat emerged, at 26%, was 25 percentage points behind the five-year average of 51%.

Winter wheat was 54% headed as of Sunday, behind last year’s 59% and 12 percentage points behind the five-year average of 66%. USDA estimated that 66% of winter wheat was in good-to-excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from 64% the previous week.

Sorghum was 26% planted, compared to 38% last year and a five-year average of 38%. Oats were 77% planted as of May 19, compared to 84% last year and an average of 90%. Oats emerged were at 53%, compared to 64% last year and an average of 76%.

Cotton planting was 44% complete, compared to 50% last year and an average of 45%. Rice was 73% planted, compared to 92% last year and an average of 90%. Fifty-two percent of rice was emerged, compared to 72% last year and an average of 75%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 49 30 78 80 Corn Emerged 19 10 47 49 Soybeans Planted 19 9 53 47 Soybeans Emerged 5 NA 24 17 Winter Wheat Headed 54 42 59 66 Spring Wheat Planted 70 45 76 80 Spring Wheat Emerged 26 10 34 51 Cotton Planted 44 26 50 45 Sorghum Planted 26 24 38 38 Barley Planted 76 59 78 84 Barley Emerged 39 25 42 57 Oats Planted 77 62 84 90 Oats Emerged 53 43 64 76 Rice Planted 73 55 92 90 Rice Emerged 52 42 72 75

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 2 6 26 50 16 2 6 28 49 15 15 20 29 29 7

