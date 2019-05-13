Futures One Crop Progress Report: Planting Continues to Slow *AUDIO*

U.S. farmers fell further behind in the race to plant corn, soybean and spring wheat last week, according to USDA NASS’ weekly Crop Progress report on Monday.

As of Sunday, an estimated 30% of the nation’s corn was planted, up only 7 percentage points from the previous week, well behind 59% at the same time last year and 36 percentage points behind the five-year average of 66%. That was further behind normal than the previous week when corn planting was 23 percentage points behind the average pace.

Clay Patton Break Down the Report Here: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/crop-progress-report-5-13-planting-slows-even-more-6711.html

It’s also lowest percentage of corn planted by May 12 since 28% in 2013 and 27% in 1993, noted DTN Lead Analyst Todd Hultman.

Corn emergence was also slow with an estimated 10% of the crop emerged as of Sunday, behind 25% last year and 19 percentage points behind the five-year average of 29%.

Soybean planting progress also fell further behind the average pace. As of Sunday, an estimated 9% of the crop was planted, up only 3 percentage points from the previous week, down from last year’s 32% and 20 percentage points behind the five-year average of 29%. In last week’s report, soybean planting was 8 percentage points behind average.

Meanwhile, spring wheat growers made some headway in closing the gap between 2019 planting progress and the five-year average, though progress remained well behind normal. NASS estimated that 45% of spring wheat was planted as of Sunday, 22 percentage points behind the five-year average of 67%. That was slightly closer to the five-year average than the previous week when planting was 27 percentage points behind normal.

“Significant spring wheat planting progress was made the past week from Montana to Minnesota,” Hultman said.

Winter wheat was 42% headed as of Sunday, near last year’s 43% but still 12 percentage points behind the five-year average of 54%.

USDA said 64% of winter wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition last week, the same breakdown as was seen two weeks ago and still the highest good-to-excellent rating in nine years, Hultman said.

“Fifty-six percent of Kansas wheat and 74% of Montana’s wheat are rated good to excellent,” Hultman said. “Ohio, Michigan and Illinois have poor-to-very poor ratings above 20%.”

Sorghum was 24% planted, compared to 32% last year and a five-year average of 33%. Oats were 62% planted as of May 12, compared to 70% last year and an average of 83%. Oats emerged were at 43%, compared to 46% last year and an average of 64%.

Cotton planting was 26% complete, compared to 34% last year and an average of 32%. Rice was 55% planted, compared to 81% last year and an average of 82%. Forty-two percent of rice was emerged, compared to 59% last year and an average of 63%.

Hultman also noted that USDA’s measure of surplus topsoil moistures remains high in the eastern Midwest. Illinois is at 77%, Indiana at 60% and Ohio at 76%.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 30 23 59 60 Corn Emerged 10 6 25 29 Soybeans Planted 9 6 32 29 Winter Wheat Headed 42 29 43 54 Spring Wheat Planted 45 22 54 67 Spring Wheat Emerged 10 4 13 34 Cotton Planted 26 18 34 32 Sorghum Planted 24 22 32 33 Barley Planted 59 37 59 72 Barley Emerged 25 12 20 42 Oats Planted 62 50 70 83 Oats Emerged 43 36 46 64 Rice Planted 55 48 81 82 Rice Emerged 42 35 59 63

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 2 6 28 49 15 2 6 28 52 12 14 22 28 29 7

