Futures One Crop Progress Report

OMAHA — Good-to-excellent condition ratings for both corn and soybeans declined nationwide last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.
NASS estimated that 72% of the nation’s corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, July 15, down 3 percentage points from 75% the previous week.
“Hot and dry weather increased poor-to-very-poor ratings from Missouri to Texas,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “Michigan is also experiencing dry weather with 20% of their corn crop rated poor or very poor.”
Corn development continued to run well ahead of the average pace with NASS estimating that 63% of the crop was silking as of Sunday, 26 percentage points ahead of 37% for both last year and the five-year average.
Soybean condition also declined last week. The crop was rated 69% good to excellent on Sunday, down 2 percentage points from 71% the previous week. Poor-to-very-poor ratings increased in Missouri, Kansas and Michigan.
“Good-to-excellent ratings for both corn and soybeans are not as good as those seen in 2016, but are still significantly higher than a year ago,” Hultman said.
Like corn, soybean development was also running well ahead of normal, with NASS estimating 65% of the crop blooming as of Sunday, 20 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 45%. Twenty-six percent of soybeans were estimated to be setting pods, 15 percentage points ahead of the five-year average pace of 11%.
Meanwhile, NASS estimated that 74% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, equal to last year’s pace of 74%, but slightly ahead of the five-year average of 71%.
Spring wheat was 93% headed as of Sunday, ahead of the last year’s 89% and also ahead of the five-year average of 85%. The condition of the crop held steady from the previous week at 80% good to excellent. That’s still the highest good-to-excellent rating for spring wheat for this time of year since 2010, Hultman noted.
Sorghum was 31% headed, equal to last year and near the five-year average of 32%. Sorghum coloring was 19%, near 20% for both last year and the five-year average. Sorghum condition slipped again from 51% good to excellent the previous week to 47% last week.
Barley was 90% headed as of Sunday, ahead of 87% last year and also ahead of the average pace of 88%. Oats were 96% headed, equal to last year and near the average pace of 95%. Sixteen percent of oats were harvested as of Sunday, ahead of 13% last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 14%.
Rice was 32% headed as of Sunday, near 31% last year and slightly ahead of the average of 29%. Cotton was 72% squaring, ahead of the average of 70%. Thirty-one percent of cotton was setting bolls, also ahead of the average pace of 24%. Cotton condition held steady last week while rice’s good-to-excellent rating dropped 3 percentage points.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Silking
|63
|37
|37
|37
|Soybeans Blooming
|65
|47
|49
|45
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|26
|11
|15
|11
|Cotton Squaring
|72
|59
|69
|70
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|31
|21
|25
|24
|Sorghum Headed
|31
|25
|31
|32
|Sorghum Coloring
|19
|17
|20
|20
|Spring Wheat Headed
|93
|81
|89
|85
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|74
|63
|74
|71
|Rice Headed
|32
|21
|31
|29
|Barley Headed
|90
|78
|87
|88
|Oats Headed
|96
|91
|96
|95
|Oats Harvested
|16
|10
|13
|14
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|6
|19
|51
|21
|2
|5
|18
|54
|21
|3
|8
|25
|51
|13
|Soybeans
|2
|6
|23
|53
|16
|2
|5
|22
|55
|16
|3
|8
|28
|51
|10
|Spring Wheat
|1
|3
|16
|67
|13
|1
|3
|16
|66
|14
|21
|20
|25
|28
|6
|Sorghum
|5
|12
|36
|43
|4
|4
|11
|34
|46
|5
|2
|6
|29
|56
|7
|Cotton
|10
|18
|31
|34
|7
|8
|19
|32
|34
|7
|1
|9
|30
|46
|14
|Rice
|1
|5
|25
|56
|13
|1
|5
|22
|59
|13
|1
|4
|25
|46
|24
|Oats
|4
|3
|22
|58
|13
|3
|3
|21
|60
|13
|9
|13
|27
|42
|9
|Barley
|1
|2
|12
|70
|15
|1
|2
|12
|68
|17
|8
|10
|29
|43
|10