Futures One USDA Crop Progress *AUDIO*

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn planting progress reached 92% complete nationwide as of Sunday, May 27, 2018, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service weekly Crop Progress report released Tuesday. The report was delayed a day due to the Memorial Day holiday.

“In general, planting paces have moved slightly ahead of their slow early starts in 2018 and have lost most of their concerns,” DTN Analyst Todd Hultman said. “92% of U.S. corn has been planted, slightly ahead of its five-year average with only Michigan and Pennsylvania reporting significant delays from their five-year averages. USDA’s good-to-excellent rating of 79% results in a DTN Corn Condition Index of 188, the highest since 2007.”

Nationwide, corn planting progress jumped 11 percentage points last week, up from 81% the previous week. Corn planting was also 2 percentage points above the five-year average of 90%.

Corn emergence, at 72% nationwide as of Sunday, was slightly ahead of last year’s 70% and 3 percentage points above of the average pace of 69%.

Soybean planting was estimated at 77% complete, according to NASS. That’s 15 percentage points ahead of the average of 62%. 47% of soybeans were emerged, ahead of 34% last year and ahead of the average of 32%.

Winter wheat was 73% headed, behind last year’s 79% and behind the average of 75%. Winter wheat condition last week was rated 38% good to excellent, up from the previous week’s rating of 36%.

“Winter wheat is 73% headed, near its five-year average pace and rated 38% good-to-excellent, up from 36% last week,” Hultman said. “It is still the lowest good-to-excellent rating since 2014-15.”

Spring wheat was 91% planted as of Sunday, compared the average pace of 89%. 63% of the crop was emerged, compared to the five-year average of 68%.

“Spring wheat is 91% planted, slightly ahead of its five-year average pace after a slow start in 2018. Montana is still the slowest, at 87% planted versus a five-year average of 94% for this time of year,” Hultman added.

Cotton was 62% planted as of Sunday, compared to 52% last week, 61% last year and 59% average. Rice was 98% planted, compared to 93% last week, 96% last year and 95% on average. 85% of the crop was emerged, compared to 74% last week, 83% last year and an 83% average.

Sorghum was 49% planted as of Sunday, compared to 39% last week, 43% last year and a 44% average.

Barley was 93% planted, compared to the average pace of 91%. 68% of the crop was emerged as of Sunday, compared to an average of 72%. Oats were 94% planted, compared to 86% last week, 95% last year and a 95% average. 82% of oats were emerged, compared to 67% last week, 90% last year and an 86% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 92 81 90 90 Corn Emerged 72 50 70 69 Soybeans Planted 77 56 65 62 Soybeans Emerged 47 26 34 32 Cotton Planted 62 52 61 59 Sorghum Planted 49 39 43 44 Spring Wheat Planted 91 79 95 89 Spring Wheat Emerged 63 37 77 68 Winter Wheat Headed 73 61 79 75 Barley Planted 93 81 93 91 Barley Emerged 68 45 78 72 Oats Planted 94 86 95 95 Oats Emerged 82 67 90 86 Oats Headed 27 25 29 29 Rice Planted 98 93 96 95 Rice Emerged 85 74 83 83

