Futures One USDA Crop Progress Report

OMAHA — Good-to-excellent condition ratings for both corn and soybeans declined just slightly last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.
Nationwide, 70% of corn was rated good to excellent as of Sunday, Aug. 12, down 1 percentage point from 71% the previous week. Last year at this same time, 62% of the crop was rated good to excellent.
“Corn’s good-to-excellent rating drop won’t carry as much weight as Friday’s 14.59-billion-bushel crop estimate by USDA,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.
NASS estimated that 73% of corn was in the dough stage as of Sunday, 17 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 56%. Twenty-six percent of corn was dented, 13 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 13%.
Soybean condition also dropped slightly to 66% good to excellent last week, down 1 percentage point from 67% the previous week. However, as with corn, the slight drop in soybean conditions isn’t likely to have much impact on Tuesday’s trading, Hultman said.
NASS estimated that 96% of soybeans were blooming as of Sunday, 4 percentage points ahead of the average of 92%, and 84% of soybeans were setting pods, 12 percentage points ahead of the average of 72%.
Meanwhile, NASS estimated that 94% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, behind last year’s 97% and also behind the average pace of 96%.
Spring wheat harvest was 35% complete as of Sunday, behind last year’s 38% but ahead of the five-year average of 27%.
“The spring wheat crop continues to have its highest good-to-excellent rating since 2010, at 75%,” Hultman said. “The high rating comes in spite of a recent stretch of hotter and drier conditions in the Northwestern U.S.”
Sorghum was 78% headed as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 73%. Sorghum coloring was 37%, near the five-year average of 36%. Sorghum mature was estimated at 21%, equal to last year at the same time but behind the five-year average of 24%. Sorghum condition was rated 49%, unchanged from the previous week.
Barley was 41% harvested as of Sunday, behind 48% last year but ahead of the average of 38%. Barley condition was rated 81% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from 79% the previous week. Oats were 67% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of 64% for last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 64%.
Rice was 91% headed as of Sunday, near 90% last year but ahead of the average of 83%. Eleven percent of rice was harvested, ahead of the average pace of 9%. Cotton was 96% squaring, behind the average of 98%. Seventy-seven percent of cotton was setting bolls, near the average pace of 78%. Thirteen percent of cotton had bolls opening, ahead of the average of 9%. Cotton’s good-to-excellent condition rating, at 40%, was unchanged from the previous week, and rice’s good-to-excellent rating, at 69%, was also unchanged from the previous week.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Dough
|73
|57
|58
|56
|Corn Dented
|26
|12
|15
|13
|Soybeans Blooming
|96
|92
|93
|92
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|84
|75
|77
|72
|Cotton Squaring
|96
|92
|97
|98
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|77
|60
|77
|78
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|13
|9
|10
|9
|Sorghum Headed
|78
|69
|73
|73
|Sorghum Coloring
|37
|31
|30
|36
|Sorghum Mature
|21
|20
|21
|24
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|35
|13
|38
|27
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|94
|90
|97
|96
|Rice Headed
|91
|82
|90
|83
|Rice Harvested
|11
|6
|12
|9
|Barley Harvested
|41
|16
|48
|38
|Oats Harvested
|67
|51
|64
|64
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|7
|20
|50
|20
|3
|7
|19
|50
|21
|3
|9
|26
|49
|13
|Soybeans
|3
|7
|24
|50
|16
|3
|7
|23
|51
|16
|3
|9
|29
|49
|10
|Spring Wheat
|1
|4
|20
|62
|13
|1
|5
|20
|60
|14
|24
|18
|25
|27
|6
|Sorghum
|5
|12
|34
|42
|7
|6
|12
|33
|42
|7
|2
|6
|28
|54
|10
|Cotton
|14
|20
|26
|32
|8
|11
|21
|28
|32
|8
|8
|4
|27
|44
|17
|Rice
|1
|6
|24
|57
|12
|1
|7
|23
|56
|13
|1
|6
|22
|56
|15
|Barley
|–
|3
|16
|67
|14
|–
|2
|19
|64
|15
|9
|13
|29
|39
|10