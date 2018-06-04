Futures One USDA Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn planting was 97% complete as of Sunday, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

Audio: http://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/6-4-usda-crop-progress-report-4314.html

Nationwide, corn planting progress jumped five percentage points last week, up from 92% the previous week.

Corn emergence, at 86% nationwide as of Sunday, was slightly ahead of last year’s 84% and three percentage points above of the average pace of 83%.

Corn condition last week was rated 78% good to excellent, one percentage point down from the previous week’s rating of 79%.

“Corn crops continue to do well with 97% planted and 86% emerged, slightly ahead of schedule,” DTN analyst Todd Hultman said. “USDA’s 78% good-to-excellent rating ties 2007, while DTN’s Corn Condition Index of 188 is the highest since 1994.”

Soybean planting was estimated at 87% complete, according to NASS. That’s 12 percentage points ahead of the average of 75%. 68% of soybeans were emerged, ahead of 55% last year and ahead of the average of 52%.

“USDA found soybeans 87% planted and 68% emerged, well ahead of schedule. USDA’s good-to-excellent rating of 75% results in a DTN Soybean Condition Index of 180 — both of which are the highest ratings since 2010 showed the same start,” Hultman added. “As an added note, 2010 turned out to be a bullish year for soybean prices — a good reminder that it is still early in the crop season.”

Winter wheat was 83% headed, behind last year’s 86% and equal to the five-year average. Winter wheat condition last week was rated 37% good to excellent, down from the previous week’s rating of 38%.

“Winter wheat was 83% headed and 5% harvested, most of which was out of Texas,” according to Hultman. “DTN’s Winter Wheat Condition Index of 61 is still the lowest since 2014.”

Spring wheat was 97% planted as of Sunday, compared the average pace of 94%. 81% of the crop was emerged, compared to the five-year average of 82%.

“Spring wheat was 97% planted and 81% emerged, close to its usual pace. USDA said 70% of spring wheat crops were rated good-to-excellent and the DTN Spring Wheat Condition Index was 170, both slightly higher than last year’s ratings at this time,” Hultman concluded.

Cotton was 76% planted as of Sunday, compared to 62% last week, 78% last year and 76% average. Rice was 95% emerged, compared to 85% last week, 90% last year and a 91% average.

Sorghum was 61% planted as of Sunday, compared to 49% last week, 53% last year and a 54% average.

Barley was 97% planted, compared to the average pace of 95%. 82% of the crop was emerged as of Sunday, compared to an average of 83%. Oats were 98% planted, compared to 94% last week, 99% last year and a 98% average. 90% of oats were emerged, compared to 82% last week, 95% last year and an 93% average.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 97 92 95 95 Corn Emerged 86 72 84 83 Soybeans Planted 87 77 81 75 Soybeans Emerged 68 47 55 52 Cotton Planted 76 62 78 76 Sorghum Planted 61 49 53 54 Spring Wheat Planted 97 91 99 94 Spring Wheat Emerged 81 63 88 82 Winter Wheat Headed 83 73 86 83 Barley Planted 97 93 98 95 Barley Emerged 82 68 83 83 Oats Planted 98 94 99 98 Oats Emerged 90 82 95 93 Oats Headed 31 27 34 33 Rice Emerged 95 85 90 91

**

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 1 2 19 61 17 1 2 18 63 16 1 5 26 58 10 Winter Wheat 14 21 28 29 8 14 20 28 30 8 4 11 36 42 7 Rice – 3 23 62 12 – 2 25 62 11 2 7 25 53 13 Oats 4 4 27 56 9 2 5 27 56 10 2 8 28 53 9 Barley 1 2 18 66 13 – 4 27 53 16 2 5 24 57 12

See the whole report at: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/MannUsda/viewDocumentInfo.do?documentID=1048