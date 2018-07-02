class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321202 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Futures One USDA Crop Progress Report

Futures One USDA Crop Progress Report

BY USDA/NASS DTN | July 2, 2018
OMAHA (DTN) — Despite another week of scattered reports of flood and hail damage to crops, national good-to-excellent condition ratings for corn and soybeans fell only slightly last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

NASS estimated that 76% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, July 1, down just 1 percentage point from 77% the previous week.

“Corn’s rating remains the highest since 1999 with crops in 2014 and 2016 within 1 point of this year’s rating,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “The highest poor-to-very-poor ratings were found in Texas, North Carolina, Kansas and Missouri.”

NASS also lowered its good-to-excellent rating for soybeans 2 percentage points from 73% the previous week to 71% last week. That’s still the highest good-to-excellent rating for soybeans since 2014, Hultman said.

“Missouri continues to have problems with 15% of soybeans rated poor to very poor there,” he said.

Meanwhile, NASS estimated that 51% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, slightly behind the five-year average of 49%, but even with last year’s pace.

“Kansas winter wheat is now 71% harvested and the Pacific Northwest is just getting started,” Hultman said.

Spring wheat was 58% headed as of Sunday, slightly ahead of the last year’s 56% and also ahead of the five-year average of 48%. Seventy-seven percent of the spring wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition last week, the same as the previous week and the highest rating since 2010, Hultman noted.

“South Dakota spring wheat had the most trouble with 14% rated poor to very poor,” he said.

Sorghum was 22% headed, slightly behind 24% for both last year and the five-year average. Sorghum condition dropped 3 percentage points from 56% good to excellent the previous week to 53% last week.

Barley was 50% headed as of Sunday, slightly ahead of 48% last year but slightly behind the average pace of 51%. Oats were 82% headed, behind 83% last year but slightly ahead of the average of 80%. The good-to-excellent category for both crops rose 1 percentage point last week.

Rice was 15% headed as of Sunday, above both 13% last year and the average of 14%. Cotton was 42% squaring, ahead of the average of 40%, and was 12% setting bolls, also ahead of the average pace of 9%. The good-to-excellent category was also up 1 percentage point for both crops last week.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Silking 17 5 9 8
Soybeans Blooming 27 12 17 13
Cotton Squaring 42 32 43 40
Cotton Setting Bolls 12 6 12 9
Sorghum Headed 22 20 24 24
Spring Wheat Headed 58 34 56 48
Winter Wheat Harvested 51 41 51 49
Rice Headed 15 7 13 14
Barley Headed 50 28 48 51
Oats Headed 82 67 83 80

**

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Corn 2 4 18 55 21 1 4 18 58 19 2 6 24 55 13
Soybeans 1 5 23 55 16 1 4 22 58 15 2 7 27 54 10
Winter Wheat 15 19 29 28 9 15 19 29 28 9 5 12 35 39 9
Spring Wheat 1 4 18 64 13 2 3 18 63 14 13 20 30 30 7
Sorghum 3 12 32 49 4 3 9 32 51 5 3 35 57 5
Cotton 6 18 33 36 7 1 18 39 35 7 2 10 34 43 11
Rice 5 24 56 15 5 25 57 13 4 23 51 22
Oats 3 3 21 60 13 3 3 22 59 13 7 13 27 45 8
Barley 1 2 13 66 18 1 3 13 65 18 5 12 31 41 11
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
