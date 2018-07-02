Futures One USDA Crop Progress Report

OMAHA (DTN) — Despite another week of scattered reports of flood and hail damage to crops, national good-to-excellent condition ratings for corn and soybeans fell only slightly last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.
NASS estimated that 76% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, July 1, down just 1 percentage point from 77% the previous week.
“Corn’s rating remains the highest since 1999 with crops in 2014 and 2016 within 1 point of this year’s rating,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “The highest poor-to-very-poor ratings were found in Texas, North Carolina, Kansas and Missouri.”
NASS also lowered its good-to-excellent rating for soybeans 2 percentage points from 73% the previous week to 71% last week. That’s still the highest good-to-excellent rating for soybeans since 2014, Hultman said.
“Missouri continues to have problems with 15% of soybeans rated poor to very poor there,” he said.
Meanwhile, NASS estimated that 51% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, slightly behind the five-year average of 49%, but even with last year’s pace.
“Kansas winter wheat is now 71% harvested and the Pacific Northwest is just getting started,” Hultman said.
Spring wheat was 58% headed as of Sunday, slightly ahead of the last year’s 56% and also ahead of the five-year average of 48%. Seventy-seven percent of the spring wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition last week, the same as the previous week and the highest rating since 2010, Hultman noted.
“South Dakota spring wheat had the most trouble with 14% rated poor to very poor,” he said.
Sorghum was 22% headed, slightly behind 24% for both last year and the five-year average. Sorghum condition dropped 3 percentage points from 56% good to excellent the previous week to 53% last week.
Barley was 50% headed as of Sunday, slightly ahead of 48% last year but slightly behind the average pace of 51%. Oats were 82% headed, behind 83% last year but slightly ahead of the average of 80%. The good-to-excellent category for both crops rose 1 percentage point last week.
Rice was 15% headed as of Sunday, above both 13% last year and the average of 14%. Cotton was 42% squaring, ahead of the average of 40%, and was 12% setting bolls, also ahead of the average pace of 9%. The good-to-excellent category was also up 1 percentage point for both crops last week.
To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Silking
|17
|5
|9
|8
|Soybeans Blooming
|27
|12
|17
|13
|Cotton Squaring
|42
|32
|43
|40
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|12
|6
|12
|9
|Sorghum Headed
|22
|20
|24
|24
|Spring Wheat Headed
|58
|34
|56
|48
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|51
|41
|51
|49
|Rice Headed
|15
|7
|13
|14
|Barley Headed
|50
|28
|48
|51
|Oats Headed
|82
|67
|83
|80
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|2
|4
|18
|55
|21
|1
|4
|18
|58
|19
|2
|6
|24
|55
|13
|Soybeans
|1
|5
|23
|55
|16
|1
|4
|22
|58
|15
|2
|7
|27
|54
|10
|Winter Wheat
|15
|19
|29
|28
|9
|15
|19
|29
|28
|9
|5
|12
|35
|39
|9
|Spring Wheat
|1
|4
|18
|64
|13
|2
|3
|18
|63
|14
|13
|20
|30
|30
|7
|Sorghum
|3
|12
|32
|49
|4
|3
|9
|32
|51
|5
|–
|3
|35
|57
|5
|Cotton
|6
|18
|33
|36
|7
|1
|18
|39
|35
|7
|2
|10
|34
|43
|11
|Rice
|–
|5
|24
|56
|15
|–
|5
|25
|57
|13
|–
|4
|23
|51
|22
|Oats
|3
|3
|21
|60
|13
|3
|3
|22
|59
|13
|7
|13
|27
|45
|8
|Barley
|1
|2
|13
|66
|18
|1
|3
|13
|65
|18
|5
|12
|31
|41
|11