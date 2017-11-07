GAO to Investigate Pruitt NCBA Videos

The Government Accountability Office will investigate an appearance by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in a video by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Pruitt appeared earlier this year in a promotional video against the EPA Waters of the U.S. rule. In the video, Pruitt called for public comments in favor or repealing the rule. The GAO has been asked to check if Pruitt violated laws “on the use of appropriated funds for lobbying and publicity or propaganda purposes and the Antideficiency Act,” according to Politico.

In August, critics and so-called government experts suggested that the video makes EPA seem like “it is not really open-minded and that public participation doesn’t really matter.” In the video, NCBA suggests that viewers take action and “tell EPA to kill WOTUS.”