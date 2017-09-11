class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258829 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
GMO-Free Labeling Fear Based

BY NAFB | September 11, 2017
Peel Back the Label

The National Milk Producers Federation says manufactures are raising consumer fears with GMO-free labeling, along with fears over synthetic animal-growth hormones and high fructose corn syrup.

The federation has launched a “Peel Back the Label” campaign as 70 percent of American consumers look at food labels when making purchasing decisions, and says some labels are misleading. For instance, one company has labeled its table salt as “GMO-free,” when it could never have been GMO in the first place because salt has no genes to modify.

USA Today reports that similar marketing practices have taken place with dairy products. Additional products with mislabeling, according to the Federation, include tomatoes, peanut butter, and even bottled water. Find more about the campaign online at www.peelbackthelabel.org.

