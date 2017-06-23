class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243949 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
GoFundMe for Mika Exceeds Goal

BY NAFB | June 23, 2017
courtesy photo

The GoFundMe page for food industry lobbyist Matt Mika who was injured in last weekâ€™s shooting at a congressional baseball game practice has exceeded itâ€™s $50,000 goal.

Mika was shot multiple times during last Wednesdayâ€™s shooting at a Republican party practice the day before the traditional congressional baseball game. Mika was volunteering as a coach for the GOP team during practice last week. He is expected to make a long, but full recovery.

The GoFundMe campaign reached over $50,000 in just five days, after reaching an initial goal of $20,000 in less than 24 hours. Mika is Tyson Foods director of government relations in Washington, D.C., and a former senior director of legislative affairs for the American Meat Institute.

https://www.gofundme.com/matt-mikas

