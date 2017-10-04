Goodlatte Guest Worker Bill Up for Committee Vote Today

A committee vote is planned today for the agriculture guestworker revamp bill in the House of Representatives. Republican Representative Bob Goodlatte introduced the bill Monday, and vowed to push for a “tight timetable.”

The bill, according to Politico, would essentially scrap H-2A in its current form, rename the visa program H-2C and house it within the Department of Agriculture. Many farm groups applauded introduction of the bill. More than 60 dairy groups penned a joint letter calling the bill a “significant, positive step forward.”

However, United Farm Workers and the AFL-CIO told Congress the bill would “create even more unfairness and dysfunction” in the immigration system. Goodlatte’s 2013 version of the bill passed out of committee in a 20-16 vote, but was never taken up on the House floor.