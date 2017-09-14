Goshen County 4-H youth win state titles

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Wyoming 4-H held its annual state 4-H Livestock Judging contest during the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.

Goshen County 4-H was well represented with 12 local members forming three teams: a senior team comprised of youth between the ages of 14-18 and two junior teams made up of youth 8-13 years old. Livestock Judging is coached by 4-H Volunteer Brodie Mackey.

The Goshen County 4-H Senior Livestock Judging team earned the state champion title by earning the most points in 11 evaluation classes and by providing three sets of oral reasons that defended their class placings.

Jacob Chapman, Kendall Haas, Kaden Malm and Paige Miller competed against eight other senior teams from across the state.

Paige Miller led the team by finishing as the highest overall individual while teammate Kendall Haas earned ninth place individual. Malm earned 11th place overall individual. Miller earned first in placings and reasons. Teammates Haas earned eighth in placings and Malm earned seventh in reasons.

Individual scores were combined to create the team score, which placed this team on top.

The team will represent Wyoming 4-H in the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky.

Goshen County 4-H members Connor Booth, Bree Coxbill, Jesse Lynn Garson and Rori Masterson beat out 20 other junior teams to clench the Reserve Champion Junior Team title.

Coxbill earned second place Overall Intermediate Individual and Booth earned seventh place Overall Individual. The junior and intermediate divisions of this contest saw 90 4-H members in competition for the top prize.

The Wyoming State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest consists of 8-12 classes of market and breeding livestock in which competitors rank each animal based on an ideal standard. The contest includes questions and/or oral reasons to defend their placings. Goshen County 4-H members meet weekly with their coach from April through August in preparation for the state contest.