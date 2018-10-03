Gov. Colyer proclaims National 4-H Week in Kansas, inspiring kids ‘to do’

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a proclamation on Monday recognizing Oct. 7-13 as National 4-H Week in Kansas, clearing the way for a week-long celebration of America’s largest youth development organization.

4-H reaches nearly 75,000 young people across Kansas. Colyer’s proclamation notes that National 4-H Week “highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Kansas who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.”

The Kansas 4-H program is delivered through K-State Research and Extension and its network of local extension offices. Amy Sollock, the southwest area 4-H youth development specialist, notes that the organization empowers youth with skills to lead in their life and career.

“4-H was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to become true leaders in their lives, careers and communities,” she said.

In addition to the youth members, there are nearly 11,000 people who volunteer their time to Kansas 4-H by creating the life experiences that “Inspire Kids to Do” for their communities, which is the theme for National 4-H Week.

“4-H Youth Development has been a part of Kansas communities since 1905,” said Wade Weber, the state program leader for Kansas 4-H. “Today more than ever, 4-H provides a unique opportunity for youth to discover their passions, build their skills, and grow confidence with the support of caring adults and dynamic partnerships with local and K-State based resources.

He adds: “4-H youth build essential life skills like problem solving, team work, communication, and decision making that enable them to become tomorrow’s leaders by doing leadership today.”

National 4-H Week in Kansas wraps up Oct. 13-14 with the fifth annual 48 Hours of 4-H community service event taking place across the state. 4-Hers and volunteers plan community service events sometime during that weekend to symbolize the organization’s commitment of ‘doing.’

“Kansas 4-Hers are active in their community year-round, but 48 Hours of 4-H is an opportunity to highlight the 4-H members and volunteers who are ‘doing’ all across Kansas,” Sollock said. “In 4-H, kids roll up their sleeves and do with their hands. Their experiences grow the confidence they need for life and career. 4-Hers do with a purpose, lead by example and empower their peers to do the same.”

More information about 48 Hours of 4-H is available online. On social media, look for the hashtag, #484H.

For more information about National 4-H Week, visit 4-H.org. To join Kansas 4-H and the movement to Inspire Kids to Do, visit Kansas4-H.org.