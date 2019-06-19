Gov. Ricketts Blasts NYC Mayor’s “War On Beef”

LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement blasting a new initiative by New York City (NYC) Mayor Bill de Blasio that proposes to reduce beef consumption by 50 percent and end the use of processed meat in NYC’s municipal facilities.

“Bill de Blasio’s war on beef is anti-agriculture and anti-science,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists, and they help raise the best beef in the world. I know the people of New York City enjoy Nebraska beef, because the Department of Agriculture and I have worked to promote Nebraska beef in the city. I urge the people of New York to reject this senseless plan.”