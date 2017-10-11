class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265166 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts Comments on Clean Power Plan Rollback

BY Governor Ricketts | October 11, 2017
LINCOLN – Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt had signed a repeal of President Obama’s job-killing Clean Power Plan.

“Thank you to President Trump and Administrator Pruitt for following through on their promise to roll back this job-killing regulation.  This federal red tape was completely unnecessary for our state because Nebraskans already successfully work to maintain clean air and clean water.  Additionally, it would have resulted in power rate increases that would have burdened Nebraska family budgets and Main Street job creators.”

