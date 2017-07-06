Gov. Ricketts Comments on EPA RFS Volumes Proposal

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts, who is also chairman of the Governors’ Biofuels Coalition, issued the following statement on the EPA’s announcement this afternoon of the proposed renewable volume obligations (RVOs) for 2018 under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

“The announcement shows that the Trump Administration recognizes the important role of ethanol in meeting the fuel needs of Nebraskans and drivers across the country. I commend Administrator Pruitt for the support of the RFS, both for proposing to maintain conventional biofuel requirements at 15 billion gallons and for respecting the timelines established in the RFS. Making the announcement now provides more certainty for Nebraska ethanol producers as they plan for their businesses.

“We also encourage continued support of advanced and cellulosic biofuels in the final 2018 RVO. Ethanol producers and investors across Nebraska and the country are exploring new technologies to produce cellulosic fuels and continue the growth of this important industry.”