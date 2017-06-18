class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242810 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts Comments on WOTUS Rollback

BY Governor Ricketts | June 18, 2017
Governor Pete Ricketts sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commenting on the pending rollback of the Waters of the United States rule.

“Our state remains concerned about the proposed expanded definition of WOTUS adopted in 2015, both because of its expansive reach and because of the difficulty in determining what water or land may be considered jurisdictional under the existing regulation.  That is why Nebraska joined with a majority of states to legally challenge that rule on both procedural and substantive fronts.  We continue to be committed to persevering our authority over our land and water resources,” wrote Governor Ricketts in the letter.

A full copy of the letter can be found by clicking here.

