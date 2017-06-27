Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska Ag & Business Groups Applaud WOTUS Repeal

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska agriculture and business groups applauded an announcement by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt that the Trump Administration had finalized the repeal of the 2015 Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.

“Thank you to President Trump and Administrator Pruitt for delivering on your promise to roll back this job-killing regulation,” said Governor Ricketts. “This policy returns federal oversight of intra-state waterways to pre-2015 standards, respects the rights of private land owners and states, and provides for ample protection of clean water. Removing this threat to our state’s top industries gives Nebraska the freedom to grow more opportunities for the next generation in the areas of agriculture and manufacturing.”

“Today, countless farmers, ranchers, homebuilders, manufacturers, county governments, golf courses, and small businesses are loudly celebrating the demise of EPA’s proposed WOTUS rule,” said Steve Nelson of Axtell speaking on behalf of the Common Sense Nebraska coalition. “For over two years, our coalition which represents the very industries who would have had to bear the brunt of this federal land grab, have worked tirelessly to stop this breathtaking assumption of authority by the federal government that flies in the face of Congressional intent, legal precedents, and even science. We want to thank the Trump Administration and EPA Administrator Pruitt specifically for now going back to the drawing board to write a new rule that actually protects water without trampling the rights of businesses and state regulatory agencies.”

“I applaud the Trump Administration and Secretary Pruitt’s announcement to walk away from the previous administration’s WOTUS rule and begin the process to develop a new rule,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach. “The expansive reach and inability to determine what water or land may fall under jurisdiction under the existing regulation puts Nebraska’s agriculture industry in jeopardy. Our farmers and ranchers have proven to be thoughtful stewards of our land and resources, and jurisdiction of those resources should be the responsibility of the states. I look forward to the development of a new rule, founded in common sense, that will support Nebraska’s ability to protect our water and land resources.”