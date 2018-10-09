Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska Ethanol Board Praise President Trump’s Approval of E15

Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Ethanol Board, and commodity groups praised news that President Donald J. Trump had directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to approve the use of E15 year around.

“Thank you to President Trump for directing the EPA to commence the rulemaking process to approve the year-round sale of E15,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Year-round sale of E15 is great news for Nebraska and our farm families as we continue to work to meet the challenge presented by low corn and soybean prices. More consumption of E15 will increase demand for our commodities and expand the use of cleaner-burning fuel by American consumers.”

This decision by the administration is in response to requests the State of Nebraska has been making, and delivers on a promise made by President Trump earlier this year.

“With this announcement, President Trump is showing his commitment to value-added agriculture, which strengthens local, state and national economies,” said Sarah Caswell, Administrator of the Nebraska Ethanol Board. “Once E15 is approved for sale year-round, across the country, Nebraska ethanol stakeholders will have more opportunities to produce, buy and sell this proven, cheaper and cleaner fuel.”

“As a corn farmer and dedicated ethanol customer, I applaud the President’s support in increasing the availability of increased ethanol blends,” said Dan Wesely, President of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Morse Bluff. “By allowing for year-round sales of E15, consumers will soon experience the benefits of fueling with a locally-produced product, such as cleaner air, higher octane ratings and more money in their wallets.”

“E15 is the most tested fuel ever,” said David Bruntz, Chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Today’s announcement by President Trump is a win for corn farmers, the rural economy, motorists and anybody that likes to breathe clean air. I want to thank President Trump, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, and our Nebraska congressional delegation who have been unwavering in their support to rural Nebraska and our corn and ethanol industries.”

Currently, E15 can be marketed September 16th through April 30th. A final rule from the EPA would allow E15 to be sold all year long.