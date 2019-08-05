Gov. Ricketts Praises President Trump’s EU Agreement to Increase Beef Exports

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump signed a new deal with the European Union (EU), which will increase beef exports from the United States to the EU.

“For years, we have been working to increase the amount of beef Nebraska exports to the European Union,” said Governor Ricketts. “This agreement from President Trump presents a major growth opportunity for our state, and will help Nebraska build on our successes from the last 15 years. As we seize this great opportunity, I look forward to taking our message about Nebraska beef on the road during my trade mission to Germany this November.”

In 2005, only five percent of the U.S. beef entering the EU came from Nebraska. By, 2018, Nebraska’s share rose to 53%, and was valued at $124.3 million. A full profile of Nebraska’s trade with the EU can be found by clicking here.

President Trump’s new deal will allow the U.S. to almost triple the amount of beef it is currently exporting. As the nation’s leader in commercial red meat production and a top three exporter of US beef, Nebraska agriculture stands to benefit greatly from the expansion of this marketplace.

In 2015, Governor Ricketts led a trade mission to the EU to promote Nebraska products.