Gov. Ricketts Releases Statement on Lift of Vietnamese Trade Ban

Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Vietnam had granted American distillers grains market access. Recently, Vietnam lifted its ban on imports of distillers grains. Distillers grains had been subject to a ban for the last nine months after claims that supplies had been contaminated with warehouse beetles.

“I am pleased to learn that Vietnam has lifted a nine-month ban of American distillers grains,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraska is the 2nd largest ethanol producing state, and with ethanol production comes the production of distillers grains. In 2015, Nebraska exported over $19 million in distillers grains to Vietnam. This news will help create marketing opportunities for distillers grains, and provide opportunities for Nebraska’s ethanol industry and our corn farmers.”

Prior to the ban, Vietnam was the third-largest market for American distillers grains.