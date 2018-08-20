Gov. Ricketts Submits Comments on EPA RFS Volumes Proposal

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, who is a past chair of the Governors’ Biofuels Coalition, announced that he has submitted comments on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed renewable volume obligations (RVOs) for 2019 under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

“I want to once again commend EPA for its on-time proposal,” the Governor wrote in his comments. “As you did last year, getting this out in advance provides us the opportunity to work with you to get it right and for our producers, suppliers, and investors to make plans. The importance of creating certainty and the stability that comes with it cannot be overstated. Releasing these volume proposals in a timely manner allows for planning and stability in the market. It is my hope that the 2019 volume requirements will be finalized by the November deadline to further support market development.”

The Governor’s full comments submitted to the EPA can be found by clicking here.