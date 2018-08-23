Gov. Ricketts Urges Business & Ag Leaders to Join the 50th Annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference in Omaha

LINCOLN – The Office of Governor Pete Ricketts urged Nebraska agriculture and business leaders to register for the 50thAnnual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference in Omaha this September 9th-11th. Each year, the conference attracts 400 U.S. and Japanese business executives, and will highlight the strong relationship between Japan and Midwestern states.

“Our state has the great honor of hosting the 50th Annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference,” said Governor Ricketts. “Governors, business executives, and hundreds of people from both Japan and the United States will converge on Omaha for a three-day conference focused on growing trade and job opportunities between our two countries. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to highlight Nebraska as a great place to do business and invest for major companies.”

The conference is known as the pinnacle forum for dialogue on Midwest U.S.-Japan business relations. Event highlights will include globally recognized speakers and panelists, an opening luncheon at Jun Kaneko Gallery, a celebration of Nebraska agriculture dinner, and a gala dinner sponsored by Kawasaki and Union Pacific at the Durham Western Heritage Museum.

For more information about the conference, or to register, click here.

Japan is Nebraska’s fourth-largest international trading partner and largest foreign investor. Governor Ricketts has led two trade missions to Japan. Lt. Governor Mike Foley will be joining a Governors Forum hosted by the National Governors Association next week in Tokyo.