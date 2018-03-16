class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297662 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts Urges President Trump to Support a Strong RFS

BY Governor Ricketts | March 16, 2018
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump on Thursday thanking him for his support of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).  The letter also encourages President Trump to reject any proposal which would weaken the RFS, that has been pivotal to growing Nebraska agriculture.

“[E]conomic conditions today ‘are testing the resilience of the American farmer,’” reads the letter.  “These challenges would only be exacerbated by demand-destroying alterations to the RFS – a policy which has been a lifeline for farmers, driving job growth and attracting billions of dollars of investment to rural areas where opportunities are needed most.”

Governor Ricketts has previously testified in support of the RFS in front of the EPA, and he has served as chairman of the Governors’ Biofuels Coalition.

Click here to read the full letter to President Trump.

