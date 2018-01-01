Governor looks unite to urban, rural interests with tax plan

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will revive his push for tax cuts in the 2018 session with a package intended to win support from rural lawmakers who want to focus on agricultural property taxes and city-dwelling conservatives who are clamoring to lower income taxes.

The Republican governor who is up for re-election in November said the state budget and taxes are his two top priorities for the session that begins Wednesday.

Ricketts tells The Associated Press he hopes to balance the desires of rural and urban groups that fought one another for tax benefits in the 2017 session. The governor’s previous tax plan stalled in May, in part because farm groups opposed it.