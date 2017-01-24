Governor Ricketts, Agriculture Weighs In on Trump TPP Action

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump had signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“TPP would have helped grow Nebraska. The trade deal would have expanded markets for Nebraska’s commodities, increasing our state’s ag cash receipts by a projected $378 million a year. President Trump has pledged to take a new approach to trade negotiations through bilateral trade agreements. I urge him to take swift action in the first 100 days of his administration to substantially expand markets for ag exports.”

Meanwhile, agriculture groups demonstrated disappoint with the decision. American Soybean Association President Ron Moore said in a statement: “TPP held great promise for us.” Moore says ASA expects “to see a plan in place as soon as possible” to engage the 11 other TPP member nations on trade to “capture the value” lost from the withdrawal.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says it is critical the new administration “begins work immediately” to develop new markets for agriculture.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Tracy Brunner said: “Sparking a trade war with Canada, Mexico, and Asia will only lead to higher prices for American-produced beef in those markets.” Brunner called foreign trade one of the greatest success stories for U.S. beef.

The American Feed Industry Association condemned the action, saying trade deals like TPP are key to setting the terms and rules for future trade relationships.