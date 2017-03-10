Governor Sam Brownback Signs Executive Order to Assist Fire Relief

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback today signed Executive Order 17-01 to assist fire relief efforts throughout the state. Governor Brownback declared a state of emergency on March 5, and fires have now burned more than 626,000 acres. This ranks as the largest fire event in state history.

“Together as a state, we stand with those who lost their homes, their livestock, and their barns,” said Governor Brownback. “As fires continue to sweep across our state, Kansans are standing shoulder to shoulder with their neighbors to deliver relief and support. Even as we continue the fight to contain and defeat these fires, this executive order assists and expedites the arrival of recovery supplies as our communities begin to rebuild in the wake of these wildfires.”

Executive order 17-01 facilitates the immediate delivery of large quantities of hay, feed, fencing materials, and other relief supplies by waiving certain motor carrier regulations. The full text of the executive order can be found here.

Governor Brownback signed the executive order in the Clark County Command Center. 85 percent of the county’s land mass has been burned. While there, he visited the local Command Center, conducted a land assessment tour, and attended the Ashland High School pep rally. Yesterday, Governor Brownback visited the Hutchinson Command Center, conducted both an aerial and land assessment tour, and visited with the Red Cross providing shelter to displaced families.