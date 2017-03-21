Governor Speaks at Fremont Chamber Ag awards

Governor Pete Ricketts spoke today at the Fremont Chamber’s Excellence in Agriculture awards luncheon. He thanked farmers for the work they do each and every day. He thanked the community of Fremont for being forward-thinking to partner with Lincoln Premium Poultry to initiate a poultry enterprise in the state and help “Grow Nebraska” agriculture. Ricketts also thanked Dodge County for being the first in the state to adopt the Nebraska Department of Ag’s livestock siting matrix as a tool to expand livestock production.

Another guest speaker was Dr Steven Waller, Dean of the College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources at UNL. He highlighted some of the many contributions given by Nebraskans to agriculture overall, from genetics research and development of nutrition information and innovative production practices. Waller says Nebraska is pushing agriculture innovation world-wide, as UNL researchers are consistently in the top 10 with their projects.

The Fremont Chamber recognized three enterprises for their outstanding contributions. The Terry Rassmussen Family was recognized as the Farm Family of the Year. He is a 5th generation crops and livestock producer near Arlington. With family ties to the land dating back to

the 1880’s, Terry is very proud that generations six and seven are also living on the farm!

The Ag Business of the Year is Monke (MUN-key) Fertilizer based in Fontanelle, along with offices

throughout their trade area of Dodge, Washington, Saunders, and Douglas counties. And finally, the newest award, the Ag Innovator of the Year award, was presented to Seitec (SEE-tek)

Genetics of Fremont.