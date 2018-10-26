Grassley Warns Democrats Could Replace Him if Iowa Gov. Reynolds Loses

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned voters in his state that if they elect a Democrat as Governor, he could be replaced by a Democrat. Grassley is wanting to ensure his seat will remain in the Republican party, while acknowledging his age and the potential for health woes within the next four years.

Grassley turned 85 last month and told a crowd of voters: “Something could happen to me in the next four years. I don’t want a Democrat appointing my successor,” according to the Des Moines Register. A recent poll showed the Democratic Candidate, Fred Hubbell, held a narrow lead over Republican Kim Reynolds. If Grassley were to step down later in his term, he says Hubbell would appoint a Democrat to take his place.

Grassley, a long-time agriculture and biofuels supporter, was first elected to the Senate in 1980. He insisted that he is “very, very healthy,” and didn’t rule out running for reelection. Grassley chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee.