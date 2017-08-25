Greenwood County 4-H member, Wildcat District team win 4-H livestock sweepstakes

Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 50 counties participated in the 2017 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 19-20 in Manhattan and hosted by the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

The state contest includes livestock judging and meat judging; livestock skillathon; and the livestock quiz bowl.

4-H members who participated in all three activities (livestock and meat judging and skillathon) were entered in the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes. Jade Edwards from Greenwood County was named the 2017 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes high individual.

Also placing in the top 10 were:

2nd – Rhett Newby, Wildcat District

3rd – Cord Dodson, Wildcat District

4th – Gavin Fry, Southwind District

5th – Haydon Schaaf, Southwind District

6th – Joel Nelson, Meadowlark District

7th – John Emmerson, Southwind District

8th – Dallie Metheney, Scott County

9th – Kinsey Harlan, Greenwood County

10th – Eva Hinrichsen, Pottawatomie County

Wildcat District No. 1 won the livestock sweepstakes champion team award with the best-combined team performance in livestock judging, livestock skillathon, livestock quiz bowl and meat judging.

Individual and team placings are posted to the Kansas State youth livestock program website http://bit.ly/2vUYV3H, and the Judging Card website. www.judgingcard.com.

The team champions for the meat judging, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl will represent Kansas at their respective national 4-H contest, which all will occur later this fall. Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H livestock judging contest in Louisville.

Based on their performance in the state livestock judging contest, 18 Kansas 4-Hers were selected to advance to the team selection process. This will include a series of livestock evaluation workshops and opportunities provided by the Kansas State University livestock judging team.

The Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes is also sponsored by the Kansas Pork Association, Kansas Beef Council, AgTech, Farm Talk, Kansas State University College of Agriculture, Frontier Farm Credit and the Konza Veterinary Clinic.