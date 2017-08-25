Greenwood County 4-H member, Wildcat District team win 4-H livestock sweepstakes

Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 50 counties participated in the 2017 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 19-20 in Manhattan and hosted by the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.
The state contest includes livestock judging and meat judging; livestock skillathon; and the livestock quiz bowl.
4-H members who participated in all three activities (livestock and meat judging and skillathon) were entered in the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes. Jade Edwards from Greenwood County was named the 2017 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes high individual.
Also placing in the top 10 were:
2nd – Rhett Newby, Wildcat District
3rd – Cord Dodson, Wildcat District
4th – Gavin Fry, Southwind District
5th – Haydon Schaaf, Southwind District
6th – Joel Nelson, Meadowlark District
7th – John Emmerson, Southwind District
8th – Dallie Metheney, Scott County
9th – Kinsey Harlan, Greenwood County
10th – Eva Hinrichsen, Pottawatomie County
Wildcat District No. 1 won the livestock sweepstakes champion team award with the best-combined team performance in livestock judging, livestock skillathon, livestock quiz bowl and meat judging.
Individual and team placings are posted to the Kansas State youth livestock program website http://bit.ly/2vUYV3H, and the Judging Card website. www.judgingcard.com.
The team champions for the meat judging, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl will represent Kansas at their respective national 4-H contest, which all will occur later this fall. Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H livestock judging contest in Louisville.
Based on their performance in the state livestock judging contest, 18 Kansas 4-Hers were selected to advance to the team selection process. This will include a series of livestock evaluation workshops and opportunities provided by the Kansas State University livestock judging team.
The Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes is also sponsored by the Kansas Pork Association, Kansas Beef Council, AgTech, Farm Talk, Kansas State University College of Agriculture, Frontier Farm Credit and the Konza Veterinary Clinic.