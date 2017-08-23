Groups See Pruitt NCBA Video Biased Against WOTUS

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s appearance in a video with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is drawing criticism from critics and so-called government ethics experts.

The Cattle Network reports that critics say Pruitt inaccurately uses industry talking points to describe the EPA’s Waters of the U.S. rule, and that his comments sound as if he has already made up his mind about WOTUS, regardless of the comments posted to EPA’s website. In the video, NCBA suggests that viewers take action and “tell EPA to kill WOTUS,” offering a link to provide comment to the EPA.

An administrative law specialist at the American University’s Washington College of Law says Pruitt’s appearance in the video makes the rulemaking process and the EPA seem like “it is not really open-minded and that public participation doesn’t really matter.” Critics also note that during a visit to Iowa last month, Pruitt was photographed holding a sign that says, “It’s time to Ditch the Rule,” with those photos posted to social media.