Groups Unite at the Nebraska Capitol in Support of Property Tax Reform

The group “Reform for Nebraska’s Future” is planning another rally today at the Nebraska Capitol to discuss the burden of high property taxes.
The group says, “Property taxes have increased 60 percent on Nebraska property owners over the past decade and currently pay the seventh highest property taxes in the country. For these reasons, many groups and citizens alike support property tax reform.”
Joining the group at a news conference this afternoon will be representatives from:
- Nebraska Cattlemen
- Nebraska Corn Growers Association
- Nebraska Farm Bureau
- Nebraska Pork Producers Association
- Nebraska Soybean Association
- Nebraska State Dairy Association