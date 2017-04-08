Growing Growers is cultivating more than plants in Kansas City and Lawrence

OLATHE, Kan. – Growing Growers, a program aimed at supporting new fruit and vegetable growers in the greater Kansas City area and Lawrence, has set the dates for its 2017 educational workshops.

The program is a collaborative effort to provide education to new and experienced growers, from the serious home gardener to market gardeners – those who are growing fruits and vegetables to sell – said Cary Rivard, Kansas State University Horticulture Extension Specialist. Rivard is based in Olathe and serves on the organizing committee for the program.

The 2017 Growing Growers workshops are held in various locations. Check www.growinggrowers.org for more information.

April 22 – Building Healthy Soils – Kansas City, Missouri

May 1 – Postharvest Handling and Food Safety – Bonner Springs, Kansas

May 22 – Equipment Maintenance – Lawrence, Kansas

June 17 – Insects, Disease and Weed Management – Kansas City, Missouri

July 15 – First Steps in Farm Business Planning – Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 14 – K-State Research and Extension Vegetable Field Day – Olathe, Kansas

Sept. 11 – Conservation Agriculture – Lawrence, Kansas

Sept. 23 – Livestock Options – Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 25 – Microgreen Production – Kansas City, Missouri

For those wanting even more hands-on experience, Growing Growers also operates an apprenticeship program, in which individuals can work on fruit and vegetable farms in the Kansas City area (including Kansas and Missouri) in order to get first-hand, practical farming experience. The apprenticeship season has already begun, but there are still available spaces on local organic host farms.

Growing Growers is a collaborative effort between K-State Research and Extension, University of Missouri Extension, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension, Cultivate Kansas City, KC Healthy Kids, and the Kansas Rural Center.