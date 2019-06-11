Growth Energy: American Drivers Reach 10 Billion Miles Driven on E15

Today, Growth Energy announced that drivers across the United States have reached a new milestone, logging 10 billion miles on the road using E15. The news comes on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) approval of year-round sales of E15– a fuel approved for cars 2001 and newer and made with 15 percent renewable biofuel – and major announcements from retailers expanding their E15 footprints.

“American drivers have clearly embraced E15 and its many benefits – from its engine smart and earth kind attributes, to the savings it provides at the fuel pump,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “As we celebrate 10 billion miles on E15, we’re ecstatic that drivers around the U.S. will be able to rely on E15 fueling their summer drives this year and each year ahead.”

Growth Energy works with leading retailers including Casey’s, Cumberland Farms, Family Express, Holiday, Kum & Go, Kwik Trip, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Protec Fuel, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Royal Farms, Rutters, Sheetz, and Thorntons to give more drivers access to cleaner burning, high-octane E15 at more than 1,800 stations across the U.S.

“American drivers know a good value when they see it, which is why once they try E15, they come back again and again, so we know the next billion miles are just around the corner” said Skor.

E15 is currently sold at 1,807 stations in 31 states, and to find the nearest E15 stations, visit GetBiofuel.com .