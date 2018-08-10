class="post-template-default single single-post postid-328308 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Hail Damage Meetings Aug. 13 Utica and Central City | KRVN Radio

Hail Damage Meetings Aug. 13 Utica and Central City

BY RRN Staff | August 10, 2018
Home News Agricultural News
Hail Damage Meetings Aug. 13 Utica and Central City

Nebraska Extension is hosting free meetings in response to recent hail storms that damaged crops.

Extension experts will educate attendees on what to expect on crop progression and options moving forward.

Other topics:

  • Photos showing previous years’ hailed corn and soybean crop progression through harvest
  • What to look for regarding gain damage and storage problems
  • Cover crops, silage, forage considerations
Event Details:

Utica 

Monday, August 13, 10:00 a.m.

Utica Auditorium (466 1st Street), Utica, Nebraska

Questions: Jrees2@unl.edu

—-

Central City

Monday, August 13, 1:30 p.m.

Fairgrounds, (1784 Fairgrounds Road), Central City, NE

Questions: Steve.melvin@unl.edu (308) 946-3843

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments