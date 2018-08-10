Hail Damage Meetings Aug. 13 Utica and Central City

Nebraska Extension is hosting free meetings in response to recent hail storms that damaged crops.

Extension experts will educate attendees on what to expect on crop progression and options moving forward.

Other topics:

Photos showing previous years’ hailed corn and soybean crop progression through harvest

What to look for regarding gain damage and storage problems

Cover crops, silage, forage considerations

Event Details:

Utica

Monday, August 13, 10:00 a.m.

Utica Auditorium (466 1st Street), Utica, Nebraska

Questions: Jrees2@unl.edu

—-

Central City

Monday, August 13, 1:30 p.m.

Fairgrounds, (1784 Fairgrounds Road), Central City, NE

Questions: Steve.melvin@unl.edu (308) 946-3843