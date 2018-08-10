Hail Damage Meetings Aug. 13 Utica and Central City

Nebraska Extension is hosting free meetings in response to recent hail storms that damaged crops.
Extension experts will educate attendees on what to expect on crop progression and options moving forward.
Other topics:
- Photos showing previous years’ hailed corn and soybean crop progression through harvest
- What to look for regarding gain damage and storage problems
- Cover crops, silage, forage considerations
Event Details:
Utica
Monday, August 13, 10:00 a.m.
Utica Auditorium (466 1st Street), Utica, Nebraska
Questions: Jrees2@unl.edu
—-
Central City
Monday, August 13, 1:30 p.m.
Fairgrounds, (1784 Fairgrounds Road), Central City, NE
Questions: Steve.melvin@unl.edu (308) 946-3843