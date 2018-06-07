class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315882 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Hail Damages Crops in Northeast Nebraska

BY Bryce Doeschot | June 7, 2018
Hail storm nearWisner, Nebraska/Photo Courtesy of Eric Leisy

Hail pummeled crops during a Wednesday evening thunderstorm across northeast Nebraska.

Eric Leisey captured these photos south of Wisner, Nebraska.

Listen: Rural Radio Network interview regarding Hail Know, a Nebraska Extension resources for producers. 

According to a recent UNL Cropwatch article, hail causes over $1 billion in economic losses.

When hail strikes and growers have questions, Nebraska Extension has new resources to answer them at Hail Know. Videos, infographics, and articles by a team of Extension experts in climate science, agronomy, engineering, agricultural technology, economics, and disaster education have been developed to build upon and expand Extension’s hail-related programs.

