Hall County To Be Designated ‘Livestock Friendly’

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Sunday during his annual breakfast at the Nebraska State Fair that Hall County will become the newest county in Nebraska to receive the “Livestock Friendly” designation.
Back in May, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to complete the application process to receive the designation.
Greg Robb, a livestock producer from Doniphan and member of the zoning and planning commission addressed the crowd and gladly received the designation which makes Hall the 42nd county in the state to receive the designation.
The Nebraska Livestock Friendly County (LFC) program is a voluntary program that recognizes counties that actively support the livestock industry.