Hands named 2018 Stockman of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas cattleman Sam Hands will be recognized by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council on Thursday, March 1 as the 2018 Stockman of the Year.

The award will be presented during the annual Stockmen’s Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan.

A fourth-generation cattleman, Hands began his career in the beef industry in 1957 by purchasing 12 bred Angus heifers with his dad, Fielding.

While attending Kansas State University, Hands served as a State FFA Officer and received the American Farmer Degree. He was a member of the meat, wool and livestock judging teams, Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and Block & Bridle. He graduated with a degree in animal sciences and industry with a business option in 1970.

He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, then returned to the family operation, Triangle H, in 1973. Today, Triangle H has two farm feedyards and primarily markets its cattle through U.S. Premium Beef, which they invested in as a founding member.

Over the years, Triangle H has performed custom heifer breeding projects, developed breeding bulls, backgrounding and finishing cattle. The farm produces irrigated corn, soybeans, grain sorghum, wheat and alfalfa in Finney, Kearney and Haskell counties with grassland in Clark County. The cow-calf portion of the operation has expanded into satellite herds throughout Kansas and neighboring states.

Hands said he strives to be a good steward of the land and to engage in sound animal husbandry practices. He focuses on working to optimize pounds of commodity produced and gaining extra market value through a higher quality product. He believes it’s about converting rain and sunshine into a desirable and nutritious product for the consumer.

