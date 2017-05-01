Hard Winter Wheat Tour

Audio featuring Dave Green, Executive VP of the Wheat Quality Council. The WQC puts on the tour each year and he gives an update on what they’re expecting from this year’s tour specifically after the weather we received this weekend. CLICK TO LISTEN
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER ALERT
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS
Audio featuring Dave Green, Executive VP of the Wheat Quality Council. The WQC puts on the tour each year and he gives an update on what they’re expecting from this year’s tour specifically after the weather we received this weekend. CLICK TO LISTEN