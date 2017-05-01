class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232021 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Hard Winter Wheat Tour

BY Shalee Peters | May 1, 2017
Audio featuring Dave Green, Executive VP of the Wheat Quality Council. The WQC puts on the tour each year and he gives an update on what they’re expecting from this year’s tour specifically after the weather we received this weekend. CLICK TO LISTEN

