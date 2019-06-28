Have we hit the highs in the corn market? – Trading Bits and Bytes w/ Jeff Peterson (06/28/2019)

The latest edition of Trading Bits and Bytes focuses weather issues, the G20 Summit and the anticipation of the Friday USDA report.

Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners joins Susan Littlefield to discuss the upside potential of the corn and soybean markets.

Topics:

1. Have we hit the highs in the corn market?

2. Upside potential in the soybean market?

3. Demand for corn and soybeans

4. Trade issues and the G-20 summit

5. Weather issues persist

(Video) Have we hit the highs in the corn market? – Trading Bits and Bytes