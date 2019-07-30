Hereford Juniors awarded scholarships

DENVER — Hereford youth were awarded numerous scholarships during the 2019 VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) in Denver. More than $25,000 was awarded to deserving junior members to aid in their academic endeavors. This year’s recipients are listed below.



Prospect, Junior Golden Bull and Golden Bull Achievement Awards

The Prospect and Golden Bull awards recognize individuals for their involvement in the Hereford industry, agriculture and their communities. The National Hereford Women (NHW) and the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) sponsor these awards. Prospect awards go to students in fourth through eighth grades and Junior Golden Bull awards go to students in ninth through 12th grades. Prospect Award winners receive a leather halter with a nameplate while the Junior Golden Bull Award winners are presented with a bronze Hereford bull statue. The Golden Bull Achievement Award is given to college-aged students. Like the juniors, these students receive a statue as well as a scholarship.



Prospect Award

Third grade – Lauren Adkerson, Starkville, Miss.

Fourth grade – Brady Jones, Darlington, Wis.

Fifth grade – Kristin Waters, Norborne, Mo.

Sixth grade – Dustin Denton, Blue Rapids, Kan.

Seventh grade – Chase Harker, Hope, Ind.

Eighth grade – Sam Birdsall, Homer, N.Y.

Junior Golden Bull Award

Ninth grade – Rianna Chaney, Elwood, Neb.

10th grade – Lauren Jones, Darlington, Wis.

11th grade – Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill.

12th grade – Regan Mitchem, Vale, N.C.

Golden Bull Achievement Award

Mallory Carlson, Murdock, Minn., $1,875

Shelby Burlile, Emmett, Idaho, $1,875

Austin Breeding, Miami, Texas, $1,875

Emily Meinhardt, Marysville, Kan., $1,875

John Wayne Memorial Scholarship

John Wayne Memorial Scholarships are awarded to juniors who surpass the norm with their contributions to agriculture and the Hereford industry, as well as their moral character. The Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) and the NHW sponsor the scholarships annually.

James Brody Rogers, Hamilton, Texas, $1,000

Parker Cantrell, Skiatook, Okla., $1,000

National Junior Merit Award

The junior merit scholarship annually recognizes exceptional junior members for their dedication to bettering the Hereford industry. The scholarship program is designed to encourage individual and cooperative effort, enthusiasm, excellence, leadership and achievement among youth in order to develop reputable breeders for the good of the Hereford business and beef industry. The winner receives an expense-paid trip to a Hereford operation in the continental U.S. sponsored by American Livestock Inc. as well as a scholarship.

First place – Hannah Williams, Kearney, Neb., $2,000 plus trip

Second place – Brooke Hinojosa-Sidwell, Ault, Colo., $1,500

Third place – Harley Rogers, Hamilton, Texas, $1,000

Hereford Herdsman Scholarship

Sponsored by the HYFA in cooperation with Hereford herdsmen, these scholarships recognize the value in NJHA members who take great pride in exhibiting their Hereford cattle and provide a scholarship to reward their dedication to the breed.

Austin Breeding, Miami, Texas, $1,000

Parker Cantrell, Skiatook, Okla., $1,000

Walter and Joe Lewis High Point Senior Award

This scholarship award honors junior members for overall achievement in various facets of NJHA. Junior members are selected based on a point system for NJHA programs and activities weighted heavily on leadership, teamwork, skills and competition.

Ben Jensen, Courtland, Kan., $500

Poll-ette Founders Scholarship

The HYFA funds the Poll-ette Founders scholarship and the award is managed through the NHW. It recognizes juniors who have made significant contributions to NJHA during their time as a junior. Additionally, the scholarship honors the women who laid the foundation for the National Organization of Poll-ettes, which combined with the American Hereford Women in 2009 to form the NHW.

Hannah Williams, Kearney, Neb., $1,000

Bailey Morrell, Willows, Calif., $1,000

Bud Snidow Award

NHW sponsors the B.C. “Bud” Snidow Award is sponsored and the award is presented annually to a commendable NJHA member who demonstrates the characteristics most admired by Snidow. Those qualities include honesty, fairness, hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to the Hereford breed and its breeders. The recipient receives a hand-crafted belt buckle.

Lauren Balmelli, Chehalis, Wash.

Charles E. Boyd Sr., Memorial Scholarship

Charles E. Boyd Sr., was a third- generation Hereford breeder who mentored youth in the agriculture industry. Throughout his lifetime, he was recognized on local, state and national levels for his accomplishments. He was a prominent beef cattle judge at all major livestock shows and exhibited several international and national champion Hereford cattle. He lived his life selflessly, giving to others without recognition. The Charles E. Boyd Sr., Memorial Scholarship will continue to help young people in the Hereford breed who plan to attend college and pursue a degree in agriculture.

Bailey Morrell, Willows, Calif., $1,500

Bluegrass and Buckeye Scholarship

The Ohio and Kentucky Hereford Associations along with HYFA sponsor the Bluegrass and Buckeye Scholarship through excess funds from the 2006 JNHE in Louisville, Ky. The scholarship’s goal is to provide recognition for one outstanding member of the NJHA. In order to receive the honor, applicants must first be nominated by their state junior association advisor.

Abbygail Pitstick, South Solon, Ohio, $1,500