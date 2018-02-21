Hereford Sires Accepted into Integrity Beef Alliance Terminal Program

Kansas City, Mo. – The Integrity Beef Alliance simplifies cow-calf producer management decisions and increases the marketability of calves through the production of high quality, uniform, preconditioned cattle. The American Hereford Association (AHA) is proud to have Hereford bulls as the newest breed sire the program is accepting.

“Hereford-sired calves have always been in demand in the industry,” says Robert Wells, Integrity Beef Alliance executive director and livestock consultant. “They will make a great addition to the program and compliment the Integrity Beef Alliance very well.”

Established in 2000, the Integrity Beef Alliance is a comprehensive beef production system focusing on improving returns for farmers and ranchers through value-added traits and sustainability. This in turn produces the highest quality calves possible for both the supply chain owner and the consumer.

Hereford-sired cows have previously been accepted in the Alliance’s replacement female program, which allows ranchers to pre-qualify for the terminal program. Producers will now be able to utilize Hereford genetics in the terminal program as well.

“The vision of this progressive group aligns strategically with the future growth and demand of Hereford genetics,” says Shane Bedwell, AHA director of breed improvement and chief operating officer of the AHA.

Approval for participation in the Alliance is decided by the member-run board of directors. Following acceptance, participants go through an orientation in which they learn about the Alliance’s herd health and bull requirement protocols and asked to agree to the required elements and criteria.

The program works closely with Noble Research Institute consultants who assist in data collection, compilation and interpretation. This allows participants to receive reports at the end of the year summarizing their herd data and how they compare to the other cattle in the program. This helps them to improve in their own operation.

“We are looking forward to contributing the valuable assets that the Hereford breed possesses,” Bedwell says. “The AHA is confident this is another step in the right direction.”

“We are excited about the partnership,” Wells says. “The Alliance looks forward to a long and successful relationship with the American Hereford Association.”