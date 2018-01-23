Herefords Make a Splash at the National Western Stock Show in Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hereford enthusiasts and breeders flocked to Denver for the 2018 National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver Jan. 10-13. Herefords demanded attention with 565 head on the hill, and 302 head in the yards for a grand total of 867 head shown.

In the junior show on Wednesday , champion horned female honors when to ECR/CHEZ/KRCK Dandy 6892 ET, shown by Chesney and Kenidey Effling, Highmore, S.D. Reserve champion horned female was awarded to BK Distinctive Points 641D ET, exhibited by Rebecca Moore, Madill, Okla. In the polled show, NCC 743 Breckyn C1857 ET, shown by Abby Bell, Bristow, Okla., took home champion female honors. Reserve champion female went to KOLT Carly’s Harley 2858 ET, shown by Sara Rose Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa.

B&C Stock Option 6026D ET, owned by Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla.; Austin Lane Breeding, Miami, Texas; and Stock Option Group, Janesville, Wis., was the champion horned bull on Thursday . Reserve champion horned bull went to KJ BJ 58Z Contender D56 ET, exhibited by Ben and Brooke Jensen, Courtland, Kan. Polled champion bull was KLD EB Trump D58, owned by Edy Brainard, Canadian, Texas; Kirbie Day, Waxahachie, Texas. Reserve champion was H Sensation 7454 ET, exhibited by Hoffman Herefords, Thedford. Neb.

Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Neb., took top honors in the Hereford carload show on Friday in the Denver Yards. Reserve champion carload was exhibited by Jensen Bros., Courtland, Kan. Sage Krebs, Gordon, Neb., topped the pen-of-three bull show, and Colyer Herefords, Bruneau, Idaho, won reserve champion pen-of-three bulls. Delaney Herefords, Lake Benton, Minn., won the pen-of-three female show, and Next Generation Genetics, Endeavor, Wis. took home reserve champion honors.

On Friday evening, Hereford breeders were in for a stellar 36-lot strong offering in the Mile High Night Sale. The Lot 1 Foundation Female demanded $80,000. The sale grossed $1,063,500, and the sale average was $29,541.

In the open female show on Saturday , champion horned female honors went to BK Dottie Girl 6038D ET, exhibited by Rebecca Moore, Madill, Okla. Reserve champion horned female was awarded to PURPLE Jolene 150D ET, exhibited by David Smith, Boulder Colo. In the polled show, BR Amber 6089, exhibited by Rylee Schacher, Dumas, Texas, took home champion female honors. Reserve champion female went to CRR 109 Kelly 661 ET, exhibited by Hoffman Herefords, Thedford, Neb., and David Smith, Boulder, Colo.

Supreme champion Hereford was awarded to the champion horned bull, B&C Stock Option 6026D ET. Eric Eldridge, Colyer Herefords, Bruneau, Idaho, was selected as the 2018 Hereford Herdsman of the Year. Sullivan Farms, Dunlap, Iowa, was named polled premier breeder and Copeland & Sons LLC, Nara Visa, N.M., was named horned premier breeder.