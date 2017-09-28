Heuermann Lecture to Focus on Impact of Nebraska Immigrants

Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 28, 2017 – Lourdes Gouveia, professor emerita of sociology and co-founder of the Office of Latino/Latin American Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will give the first Heuermann Lecture of the season on Oct. 3.

Gouveia will examine the role that immigrants have played, and continue to play, in the social, economic and cultural development of Nebraska and its diverse communities.

The free lecture, sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive.

Gouveia has authored and co-authored a number of articles aimed at documenting the profound sociodemographic changes and processes of immigrant incorporation occurring in new destination states such as Nebraska. As OLLAS director, she was charged with the task of producing a number of policy-relevant reports, which have been offered as key evidence by Nebraska state senators opposing the passage of bills seeking to restrict immigrant rights. Her current work focuses on the growing exodus of middle-class, highly educated Venezuelans.

The theme for the seventh year of Heuermann Lectures is “Think Globally, Act Locally.” The lectures are funded by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuermann of Phillips. The Heuermanns are longtime university supporters with a strong commitment to Nebraska’s production agriculture, natural resources, rural areas and people.

Lectures are streamed live at http://heuermannlectures.unl. edu/ and air live on campus channel 4. Lectures are archived after the event and are later broadcast on NET2.