High school students learn to lead the animal science industry

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Twenty students from five states gathered on the Kansas State University campus June 14-17 to gain livestock industry knowledge and develop leadership skills as part of the ninth annual K-State Animal Sciences Leadership Academy (KASLA).

Hosted by the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council, the academy’s goal is to develop young leaders within the livestock industry and prepare them for a successful future in this field.

During their time at the KASLA, students participated in interactive leadership development and educational sessions led by faculty members from across the campus. Participants completed the college experience by dining at the K-State Student Union, completing the K-State Challenge Course and staying in Haymaker Hall.

The KASLA also included a half day of livestock industry tours in northeast Kansas, including the Hildebrand Farms dairy near Junction City; and the Kansas State Capitol and WIBW Kansas Ag Network in Topeka. They also enjoyed tours of university farms and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

For their final project, the students were divided into groups during the week to focus on current issues affecting the livestock industry, assisted by faculty mentors from the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Using the information they learned throughout the academy, the groups were asked to present their subject as part of the closing reception on the final day. About 75 family, friends and members of the K-State community gathered for the closing reception to honor the graduates and hear their thoughts on these important livestock issues.

This year’s class included: Ryann Allison, Fort Scott; Neeley Bowden, Manhattan; Ashley Carr, Union City, Michigan; Shelby Clark, Copeland; Malorie Depenbusch, Udall; Meghan Eidman, Strong City; Brian Gillen, Elizabeth, Colorado; Emily Headrick, Kismet; Chad Hibdon, Princeton; Jenna Hlavaty, Olmitz; Hannah Hoffman, Udall; Hayes Hutter, Springfield, Missouri; Katherine Krauss, Russell; Alyssa Leslie, Inman; Katie Lybarger, Garnett; Bryson Meinhardt, Marysville; Andrew Noll, Winchester; Allie Portenier, Farnam, Nebraska; Jacob Schmeidler, Hays; and Victoria Zabokrtsky, Morrowville.

For more information or questions about the academy, go to www.youthlivestock.ksu.edu or contact director Sharon Breiner atsbreiner@ksu.edu or 785-532-6533.