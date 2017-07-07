Hot Weather Aiding Nebraska Wheat Harvest

Producers in the northern Panhandle report very hot and
dry conditions over the past week. Cutting will likely
begin this weekend, and producers expect harvest to be
in full swing by this time next week. Crop conditions in
the region remain fair to good.
Producers in the southern Panhandle report hot and dry
weather conditions over the past week; there was also
some scattered rainfall over the weekend ranging from
0.5 to 0.95 inches. There was some isolated areas of
mild hail damage as well. Producers at higher elevations
estimate harvest will begin in 1 to 2 weeks, while at lower
elevations cutting began over the weekend; reported
yields range from 40-80 bu/acre, though they vary
widely in areas affected by WSMV. Moisture content
ranges from 10 to 13, and measured protein levels range
from 10.5 to 11.5.
Producers in southwest Nebraska report varied
temperatures over the past week, ranging from very hot
to more moderate. The region also had some storms this
weekend, with rainfall totals between 1.5 and 3 inches,
along with some areas of hail damage. Several fields were
reported as 50 to 100 percent hail loss. The southwest part
of the state is reported as approximately a third to halfway
done with cutting, depending on elevation. Yields vary in
the region: many producers are seeing average to slightly
above average yields with reports ranging from 30 to 80
bu/acre. Reported test weights and protein content range
from 59 to 61 lbs and 10 to 13.5, respectively.
Elevators in southwest Nebraska report average test
weight is holding steady between 60 and 62 pounds
and that average protein content is slightly above 10;
reports received by the elevators also indicate most
yields are between 50 and 80 bu/acre. Overall grain
quality is reported as good, and it was noted that white
wheat is yielding well also.
Producers in south central Nebraska report mostly hot
and dry conditions over the past week. Some areas
received 1 to 3 inches of rain; there was also some wind
which may have caused isolated shattering. Producers
in the region began harvest this week; more progress
was made closer to the NE-KS state line than farther
north. Reported yields in the region vary as there was
some damage from earlier storms; however, good
filds are yielding around 60 bu/acre with moisture
levels from 11 to 12 percent, with no reports on protein
content at this time.
Producers in southeast Nebraska report that while
the region has not seen any rain, harvest has been
slowed by high humidity and damp conditions. Even
with these conditions, it is estimated that over half the
wheat in the region has been cut. Yields are reported
as good, ranging from 60 to 90 bu/acre in some areas;
test weights are above 60 lbs and moisture levels range
from 10 to 13 percent. There are no reports on protein
content in this region at this time.