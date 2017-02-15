class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215870 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
House Ag Committee Explores Rural Economic Outlook | KRVN Radio

House Ag Committee Explores Rural Economic Outlook

BY House Ag Committee | February 15, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
House Ag Committee Explores Rural Economic Outlook
(Ron Cogswell, Flickr/Creative Commons)

Wednesday, the House Agriculture Committee held a hearing to review the economic challenges facing rural America. Members heard from several witnesses who highlighted these factors, including low farm commodity prices, declining net farm income, tightening credit conditions, a strong dollar, and unfair trade practices by foreign competitors.

“There is real potential for a crisis in rural America,” said Chairman K. Michael Conaway. “Net farm income for America’s farmers and ranchers has fallen 50 percent over the past four years with the collapse in commodity prices. As we begin the farm bill process, these economic realities must be front and center. The farm bill serves as a safety net for producers, helping manage risk in difficult times. We are in those times now, and we must deliver solutions that work for our nation’s farmers and ranchers.”

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments